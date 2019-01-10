Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police conducting Roadside Breath Testing on Des Chalmeres Rd, Woree on Christmas evening. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Police conducting Roadside Breath Testing on Des Chalmeres Rd, Woree on Christmas evening. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Crime

Wife helps hubby get drink drive wake-up

by Pete Martinelli
10th Jan 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNK husband was dobbed into police by his wife when she saw him drink-driving last month.

Brett David Seeney, 57, blew .298 when breathalysed by police on December 7.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard Seeney's wife watched him drive from Redlynch shopping centre.

The court heard she suspected Seeney's behaviour "was off" so she followed him and called police. She found him pulled over and slumped over in the driver's seat.

She took the keys from the ignition and waited for the officers to arrive.

Seeney told police he had drunk a stubby and three mixed drinks at the Red Beret hotel but when taken for further processing refused to give more breath specimens despite having four chances to do so.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to provide a specimen.

"It is the potential damage to others and yourself that is the hallmark of this offence," Acting Magistrate Scott Luxton said. He fined Seeney $1250 and disqualified him from driving for 16 months.

crime drink driving dui editors picks wake up call wife

Top Stories

    'I've had enough': Owner forced to leave beautiful home

    premium_icon 'I've had enough': Owner forced to leave beautiful home

    News THIS neighbour says he is sick of seeing tourists trashing the picturesque waterfalls.

    Mykaela Jay prepares first music release

    premium_icon Mykaela Jay prepares first music release

    Whats On Musician offers intimate show in Lismore tonight

    • 10th Jan 2019 2:30 PM
    Austen Tayshus performs in Lennox Head today

    premium_icon Austen Tayshus performs in Lennox Head today

    Whats On Iconic comedian brings his show to the area tonight

    • 10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    What gigs are on this week around the area?

    premium_icon What gigs are on this week around the area?

    Whats On From Monalizard to African drumming

    • 10th Jan 2019 2:00 PM

    Local Partners