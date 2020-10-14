Wife crashes husband’s ‘secret’ wedding

A man told his wife he was heading out of town for work but instead went to church to get married to another woman.

Video footage of Abraham Muyunda, of Zambia, shows the father-of-three about to tie the knot with his lover before his hysterical wife storms into the church demanding the wedding ceremony be put to an end.

He allegedly told his wife he had a work matter before heading to the alter with his new bride-to-be.

However, his bold plan was exposed after his wife caught wind of his secret ceremony by one of his neighbours, the Zambian Observer reports.

His wife then rushes to the church with video footage showing her trying to halt the ceremony.

"This wedding can't go on … this man here is my husband," she says, as she marches up the aisle.

Guests can be heard gasping in the background as the groom looks on with his hand on his chin.

Meanwhile, his new bride offers no reaction as Mr Muyunda's alleged wife continues yelling while the bridal party try to calm her down and stop her from approaching the new couple.

With her face mask hanging off her face, she then argues with a woman in a front pew before going to remonstrate with a clergyman.

"This man is my husband. We haven't divorced," she told him, adding that "we never quarrelled … I don't know what is happening here".

She was seen carrying a baby in a papoose strapped to her back with her other children reportedly in tow as she stormed into a Roman Catholic church in Chainda, an area of the capital Lusaka.

The footage cuts before it is revealed what happens next, however according to local media, Mr Muyunda was taken to a police station, with his bride allegedly aware he was married.

Reports claim Mr Muyunda, who has three children, could be charged with bigamy and face up to seven years in jail.

The UN states that Zambia has two different marriage systems, one based on customary law and the other on modern statute law.

The latter does not allow for polygamy, and anyone who tries to get married under statute law when they already have a husband or wife is liable to prosecution.

