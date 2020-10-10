Menu
The internet has a lot to say about a 40-something widow, who has taken a very direct approach to finding love online.
Dating

Widow’s insane bid to find new husband

by Adrianna Zappavigna
10th Oct 2020 1:18 PM

A Singaporean woman - now widowed following the death of her husband - has stunned social media users with her unusual attempt at finding love again.

The woman, referred to as "Aunty Wang" in local media, caused a stir after posting a photo of a receipt to social media showing more than $1.2 million in her bank account.

"I have over a million dollars in my bank account which I inherited from my late husband," wrote the woman who is believed to be in her 40s.

"I am now looking for a companion. If you are a man with a sincere heart, you can PM me. Thank you."

The receipt shows more than a million dollars in the woman's bank account. Picture: Facebook/Jayden Leong
The receipt shows more than a million dollars in the woman's bank account. Picture: Facebook/Jayden Leong


The post was published by a Facebook user from Johor Bahru to a Singaporean community group over the weekend.

With the post garnering lots of attention in Singapore, some have cautioned it could be a scam.

Some social media users have speculated the woman picked up a discarded receipt from the ground or rubbish, implying the account isn't even hers.

It's also been reported by China Press that, after being challenged to verify herself, the woman has gone quiet.

Some users tried their luck at sweet-talking the woman. Picture: Facebook/Supplied
Some users tried their luck at sweet-talking the woman. Picture: Facebook/Supplied

The comments were also littered with hopeless romantics, arguing her quest for companionship is genuine.

"I don't want to work any more, aunty. Where are you? Quick, come pick me up," one response reportedly said.

Originally published as Widow's insane bid to find new husband

dating relationships

