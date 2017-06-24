Widow part of Australia's large emigraton push

Mrs Louisa Hansford (nee Thorner) saw five of her children go off to war.

TO SEE one of your children going off to war must have been heart-wrenching.

To see seven of eight sons apply and five accepted, to fight in the Great War, must have churned the insides of Louisa Hansford (nee Thorner) like no other maternal commitment.

The Richmond Hill mother had sons in the Indian Army, Welsh regiment, Canadian regiment and English army at the same time.

Born in Toller, England in 1853, Mrs Hansford arrived in Australia just before ware broke out, after the death of her husband Francis, to follow family members who had come a few years earlier.

Despite the concerns she must have had for her boys all fighting in the war, the Northern Star quoted her as being "proud of her family record during the great war”.

It seems all her boys came home safely as all except one survived her at the time of her death.

The only one who predeceased her was Edward who passed away in Queensland in 1925.

Mrs Hansford left England in July of 1913 and made the two month journey to the other side of the world at the age of 59 and as a widow.

The Wilcannia was the steam ship Mrs Hansford sailed on, which had been built in 1899.

It was nearly 5,000 tons and was owned by the Peninsular & Oriental Steam Navigation Company, better known as P&O Line.

For several years, P&O had wanted to get involved in the highly lucrative emigrant trade to Australia but didn't have the right ships, as they mainly carried first class passengers.

Also, Australia's strictly enforced Merchant Shipping Act regulations decreed that British ships, transporting emigrants to Australia, had to be crewed by white-skinned seamen.

Since P&O's passenger ships employed deck, engine room and catering crews from the Indian sub-continent, they would be barred from landing emigrant passengers in Australian ports.

So, the first chance P&O got, they bought the established fleet from Lund Blue Anchor Line in 1910, which included the Wilcannia.

Just before the Wilcannia left port to travel to Australia with Mrs Hansford and its 241 souls on board, including passengers and staff, news of a small pox outbreak in Sydney had reached England.

As reported in the Port Adelaide News:

"Acting under the advice of the ship's surgeon, the whole company, with three exceptions, submitted to be vaccinated.”

Mrs Hansford would have received this injection, and the three who had abstained changed their minds once they left London and were also vaccinated.

Mrs Hansford lived to the ripe old age of 85 years in 1936, passing away at her son Tom's house in Richmond Hill.

She is buried in the little cemetery at Alphadale near Tom and his wife's graves.

