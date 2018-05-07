Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NCSC:
NCSC: "Second image is ACCESSG, showing us there are falls up to 300mm possible along the coast with 80 - 150mm inland."
Weather

Widespread drenching: Up to 300mm of rain forecast this week

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th May 2018 12:00 AM

NORTHERN Rivers is set to get a drenching this week, with up to 300 millimetres of rain falling by this weekend a forecaster has predicted.

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster Antonio Parancin said on Thursday widespread heavy rainfall and a possible low could form from mid this week.

"Onshore winds interacting with a deepening trough will develop offshore then move onshore south-east Queensland and north-east NSW, delivering 100 to up to 300mm in some locations,” Mr Parancin said.

"NE NSW will see heavy falls and totals possibly penetrating further inland all the way to the Tablelands.”

He said there were three major weather model predictions for rainfall amounts and locations, all roughly showing 150mm-300mm of rain on the coast and a possible 60-150mm inland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said later on Tuesday or Wednesday a trough is forecast to bring a fresh southerly change to southern parts of the coast.

BoM predicts heavy showers from Tuesday onwards.

There is a high chance (90 per cent) of 15-35mm of rain in Byron Bay on Tuesday and up to another 20mm forecast for Wednesday, with a possible late storm on Thursday.

Similarly, in Ballina 15mm to 30mm is predicted for Tuesday, and another 15mm on Wednesday.

Lismore could receive up to 25mm on Tuesday.

bureau of meteorology north coast storm chasers northern rivers weather
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Our Kids enjoy their day out for a good cause

    premium_icon Our Kids enjoy their day out for a good cause

    News OUR Kids Day Out gives back to the community.

    Walking towards a cure for cancer at Ballina Relay for Life

    premium_icon Walking towards a cure for cancer at Ballina Relay for Life

    News Wife walks 18 hours in tribute for recently-passed husband

    Tradies pitch in to help Men's Shed

    premium_icon Tradies pitch in to help Men's Shed

    News "I hope people get on there and give them the $5000 they need"

    Lennox residents say no to 3.6M tonne sand mine

    premium_icon Lennox residents say no to 3.6M tonne sand mine

    Environment "Up to 24 extra trucks per hour operating six days a week"

    Local Partners