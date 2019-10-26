WICKED WICKS: Vikings find form ahead of huge semi-final

KEY PLAYER: Sam Wicks found better form in Grafton Vikings' badly needed win over Byron Beez and will be out to match that against Lismore tonight.

KEY PLAYER: Sam Wicks found better form in Grafton Vikings' badly needed win over Byron Beez and will be out to match that against Lismore tonight. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: The Grafton Vikings have hit their stride at just the right time ahead of a massive Sunshine Conference semi-final against the Lismore Storm tonight.

Struggling through a mid-season slump, Grafton's chances were slim heading into a last-round clash with the undefeated Byron Beez but they found their form to claim a momentous win.

A barnstorming performance at the Grafton Sports Centre had the Vikings come away with a 79-63 win with starring Sam Wicks leading the scoring on 27 points.

"It was a great win against Byron and their only loss all year. It's all coming together at a very good time,” Vikings coach Nathan Martin said.

"We shot the ball a lot better and we played for a full 40 minutes, which we have struggled to do all season. Sam (Wicks) was outstanding, we've been missing his shooting.”

Martin said a change to the game plan made a big difference as they lifted on the scoreboard while holding their opponents at the other end.

"We decided to have Dylan Beneke coming off the bench which was really effective so we'll be looking at utilising that again,” he said.

"We scored 79 points, which was the most we've scored this season. Any time you can get four guys in double figures you'll be difficult to beat. We also kept Byron, the leading scorers, to 63 points, which was close to our target of holding opponents to 60 points a game.”

Grafton take on rivals Lismore in tonight's semi-final, with the winner going on to play either Byron or the Ballina Breakers in Byron Bay on November 9.

Martin said that despite a tough result last time they played Lismore, Grafton always take the contest to their northern rivals.

"We had a narrow loss earlier in season and in the last one we got a bit of a touch-up on our home court. It's always a hard-fought game and we'll definitely be expecting another in this one,” he said.

Coming off the back of a confidence-boosting win, Martin feels they must replicate their form and get rid of any mid-season blues.

"We'll take the same approach; we really kept our intensity up in the last game and are looking to bring that into this one,” he said. "I'll make some changes on defence, we'll need try to stop Zac Knight from scoring too many points as he's in the top five for scoring, so keeping him in check will be really important.”

Grafton hosted Lismore in the semi-final last year, going down 68-63 in a close contest, but Martin will hope to turn the tables in the reverse fixture tonight.

"We like playing in Lismore, every game up there is always a close one. We're confident going in and being able to come away with a win,” he said.

"We know what we need to do. If we keep the intensity up, play hard on defence and hit our shots, we're a good chance. But if we play anything like we did against Byron last game I think we can beat any team in these finals.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Vikings travel to Lismore to face Lismore Storm in the Sunshine Conference semi-final at Lismore Basketball Stadium at 6pm tonight.