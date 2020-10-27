Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Northern Rivers locals are outraged that the offensive tags on wicked campers are still legal in NSW. Beth Hansen / Northern Star
Northern Rivers locals are outraged that the offensive tags on wicked campers are still legal in NSW. Beth Hansen / Northern Star
News

Wicked vans ‘incite hatred’ and are ‘utterly unacceptable’

Adam Daunt
27th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA MP Tamara Smith has welcomed changes to the Road Transport Legislation Amendment Bill 2020 which will outlaw offensive and sexist slogans.

Companies, such as Wicked Campers, are well known for covering their vehicles in controversial and polarising messages which have been a source of consternation in the local community.

The bill was adopted by state parliament on October 21, with members of the Ballina community, including Mayor David Wright, writing to support this move.

In his correspondence with Ms Smith, Cr Wright labelled the messages on such “derogatory and degrading.”

“We all accept that the public display of language that is offensive, derogatory and degrading, particularly to women, is inappropriate and any assistance you can provide in addressing these concerns would be appreciated,” he wrote.

In her speech to parliament on the bill, Ms Smith disagreed the move to outlaw these slogans contravened civil liberties.

“I disagree with the member who in their contribution referred to civil liberties and freedom of speech,” she said.

“I do not think there is any place in any public forum for behaviour that incites hatred and violence towards women, and nor do I think anyone in this House thinks that.”

“That is exactly what the slogans we have seen on vans in my area are.

“They incite violence towards women and are utterly unacceptable.

“The Greens think the Minister has got it right on that particular issue and we support the bill.”

Lennox Head resident Beth Hansen detailed to Ms Smith how she was left feeling ‘sick and revolted’ after seeing a van displaying offensive messages in Ballina.

“I was left feeling sick and revolted when I saw the message on a … van driving around Ballina near a popular children’s playground. I’ve got grandchildren, I can imagine anyone with children who was following van and the questions that might be asked. It’s absolutely not wanted on our streets.”

Wicked Campers was contacted for comment.

ballina ballina council ballina mp tamara smith northernriverscommunity northernriverscouncil northernriversgovernment wicked campers wicked vans
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Legal issue could stop inquest into death of man in custody

        Premium Content Legal issue could stop inquest into death of man in custody

        News THE inquest into the death of Dwayne Johnstone, who was shot in Lismore, has revealed the final moments of his life.

        Why theft of sperm whale’s jaw was not investigated

        Premium Content Why theft of sperm whale’s jaw was not investigated

        News THE “disgraceful” crime happened after the whale washed up on a South Ballina...

        REVEALED: How man’s dumb mistakes ruined illegal gun deal

        Premium Content REVEALED: How man’s dumb mistakes ruined illegal gun deal

        Crime North Coast man made it almost too easy for cops

        ‘Too little, too late’: Councillor slams climate policy

        Premium Content ‘Too little, too late’: Councillor slams climate policy

        News COUNCIL will exhibit a climate change policy for 28-days.