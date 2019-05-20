Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PATROLLING: Helicopter patrols will inspect the electricity transmission network across the Northern Rivers in coming weeks to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.
PATROLLING: Helicopter patrols will inspect the electricity transmission network across the Northern Rivers in coming weeks to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.
Community

Why you'll see frequent helicopter action over the region

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th May 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU see frequent helicopter action across the Northern Rivers over the coming weeks, it's because TransGrid are inspecting the electricity transmission network in the region.

Helicopter patrols will inspect the network to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.

A specialist team will inspect more than 13,000 kilometres of transmission line and infrastructure across TransGrid's state-wide network.

The patrols identify vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and check infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

TransGrid's Customer Engagement Manager, Darren Clarke said the annual safety inspections were an important part of their comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and their staff.

"Residents across the region may see low-flying helicopters moving along our transmission lines,” Mr Clarke said.

"We would like to thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our inspection program and remind the public to exercise caution around transmission lines and towers.”

Weather permitting, TransGrid will inspect high voltage transmission lines across Lismore, Grafton and Casino this week (schedule subject to change).

For more information on where TransGrid's helicopter will fly over coming weeks, please contact toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537.

Subscribe to updates about aerial patrols and other TransGrid activities at www.transgrid.com.au.

helicopter inspections northern rivers infrastructure transgrid
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    premium_icon FROM TODAY: Tough new penalties for rule breaking drivers

    News DRIVERS be warned, the tough new laws come into effect from today and for those caught breaking them - it could cost you more than money.

    PHOTOS: Inspiational night out with The Northern Star Club

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Inspiational night out with The Northern Star Club

    Community Business leaders were inspired by adventurer Sebastian Terry

    • 20th May 2019 3:00 PM
    'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    premium_icon 'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    Crime Pills, vials of testosterone, cocaine, cannabis found by police

    How to plan for a severe weather event

    How to plan for a severe weather event

    News SES zone commander says people need to have plans in place

    • 20th May 2019 2:00 PM