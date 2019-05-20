Why you'll see frequent helicopter action over the region

PATROLLING: Helicopter patrols will inspect the electricity transmission network across the Northern Rivers in coming weeks to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.

IF YOU see frequent helicopter action across the Northern Rivers over the coming weeks, it's because TransGrid are inspecting the electricity transmission network in the region.

Helicopter patrols will inspect the network to identify any potential bushfire risks and assess the condition of TransGrid towers and powerlines.

A specialist team will inspect more than 13,000 kilometres of transmission line and infrastructure across TransGrid's state-wide network.

The patrols identify vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and check infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

TransGrid's Customer Engagement Manager, Darren Clarke said the annual safety inspections were an important part of their comprehensive maintenance program to ensure the transmission network is safe for the community and their staff.

"Residents across the region may see low-flying helicopters moving along our transmission lines,” Mr Clarke said.

"We would like to thank the community for their understanding as we carry out our inspection program and remind the public to exercise caution around transmission lines and towers.”

Weather permitting, TransGrid will inspect high voltage transmission lines across Lismore, Grafton and Casino this week (schedule subject to change).

For more information on where TransGrid's helicopter will fly over coming weeks, please contact toll-free hotline on 1800 222 537.

Subscribe to updates about aerial patrols and other TransGrid activities at www.transgrid.com.au.