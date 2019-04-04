Menu
Casino Fire Station celebrates 100 years.
Why you'll hear 100 siren blasts in 100 seconds on Saturday

4th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
AT NOON on Saturday a siren will blast its sound 100 times across Casino.

One hundred seconds and 100 blasts for 100 years of the Casino Fire Station.

It is how fire fighters were alerted in the late 1970s.

After a formal ceremony at the station, the public are invited to celebrate the milestone.

Fire & Rescue NSW mascot Bernie Cinders will visit and there will be a 1930s Dennis ACE Fire Truck, a Type 2 Urban Pumper and a Isuzu 4 x 4 Composite and an early 1900s wooden hose cart on display.

Hickey St immediately in front of the station and next to the Coles car park will be closed for the birthday celebrations.

 

CELEBRATE: Sonya Marks hangs onto red balloons as Adrian Stokes from the Casino Fire Brigade prepare for the community fun day.
Casino Fire Brigade was first established in 1908 under the provisions of the 1906 Local Government Act. It was highly resourced with 19 enrolled volunteers and bounteous finances which were managed by a sub-committee of the Casino Municipal Council.

Equipment at Casino comprised a manual pumper, two hose reels and a hose cart (the hose reels and hose cart have been restored to their former glory by the current brigade members and with the assistance of the Casino Men's Shed).

The equipment was housed in a two-bay station erected by the council in Copes Lane behind the Town Hall. The council had also secured two other sites for fire brigade purposes. One site was adjacent to the Town Hall and £1000 was granted by the State Government to build a future station on this land. The second site, used for drills, was in Hickey St (current location of the fire station).

Casino was brought under the provisions of the Fire Brigades Act in March 1910. This transition was not without incident as local firefighters were concerned about reduced remunerations and staged several walkouts. Brigade members at the time included Captain D. Rayner, D. Kelly, E. Andrews, N. Hordan, J. Jones, W. Mackney, E. Walsh, W. Holloway, A. Sheppard, M. Jordan and W. Morris.

