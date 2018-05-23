Why you should wear something orange today

SEA OF ORANGE: SES volunteers Charmaine Robins and Margaret Kajewski are welcomed to the Ballina NRMA office by business consultant Wendy Brown, manager Tania Cole, business consultant Margaret Perkins.

NOT a day goes by in NSW without the sight of an SES volunteer dressed in their orange uniform responding at the scene of an emergency or natural disaster.

Today, May 23, the colour orange will be on-trend across Australia, as people say thanks to SES volunteers nationally as part of Wear Orange Wednesday, or WOW Day.

It's a day of recognition and appreciation of the 40,000 SES volunteers across the country, 9000 of whom who are in NSW.

Northern Rivers residents are being encouraged to wear orange to recognise this massive effort.

With the help of NRMA Insurance, the NSW SES will be celebrating WOW Day, encouraging schools, businesses, buildings and landmarks to go orange to support SES volunteers across Australia.

NSW SES Region Controller Mark Somers said WOW Day is an opportune time to show local support.

"This is a day when the dedicated work our volunteers do for the community, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is acknowledged in a very public way,” he said. "Seeing people wearing orange and decorating their workplaces and communities is a great way to let our volunteers know they are appreciated for all the times they have been there for the community.”

NRMA Insurance Partnerships and Programs Manager, Jen Cobley, said NSW SES volunteers are invaluable in helping communities in times of storms, floods and other emergencies. www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer