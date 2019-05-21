Why you should wear orange this Wednesday

WOW WEDNESDAY: Show your support for our wonderful SES volunteers by wearing orange on May 22, 2019. Here, members of the SES Lismore Unit were training for the 2017 National Disaster Rescue Challenge. L-R SES Richmond Tweed Area learning and development officer Matthew Armour with team members Darren Bird, Daniel Martin, Neil Coulter, Karina Essex, and trainers John Stirling and Troy McDonald.

NOT a day -- or a night -- goes by in NSW without the sight of an State Emergency Service volunteer dressed in their orange uniform responding at the scene of an emergency or natural disaster.

So get out your sunglasses because you'll need them on May 22 as the SES celebrates Wear Orange Wednesday, and they hope the streets, shops, schools and community will be on-trend.

When needed, these amazing volunteers who come from all walks of life, could be facing wild weather, tough terrain and help out at all kinds of emergency incidents as well as assisting other agencies to keep communities safe and respond in times of natural disaster.

NSW SES Deputy Zone Commander, Northern Rivers, Mark Somers said he was encouraging everyone not just to wear something orange, but also to have an orange-themed morning tea at school work or in the community.

"These volunteers give a lot of time and energy to helping our communities and this is a great way for us to say thanks,” he said.

"Wear orange, take a photo and post it on the NSW SES Facebook page with #THANKYOUSES”.

Mr Somers said he's proud of all the volunteers whom he reckons are the lifeblood of communities across NSW.

In 2018 the SES responded to over 35,000 requests for assistance.

Mr Somers said wearing orange is a small but vital way local communities can show their appreciation for these amazing everyday people who put on their orange overalls to help people during the difficult times.

More information about volunteering www.ses.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/volunteer/

For information and inspiration: www.wearorangewednesday.com.au