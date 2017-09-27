Why you should put your jeans in the freezer

WATER is precious, particularly at a time when we haven't had rain in months.
Water carriers are run off their feet trying to keep up with the demand to supply water to homes on tank water, with waiting times for delivery pushing out to more than six weeks.
There are some easy things you can do right now to preserve this precious resource.
Water saving tips:
- Fix a dripping tap or broken pipe.
- Toilets use a lot of water in the home. Heard the term "if it's yellow, let it mellow”? Might be a good time to think about whether you need to flush every time.
- Think about whether your car really needs a wash. It uses a lot of water. If you really can't bear a dirty car, a visit to the car wash might be in order.
- Rethink planting out a new garden or re-turfing. While it is spring, it's probably not the right time to be doing it. New plants and turf require a lot of water to thrive. Also make use of mulch on your existing plants. It helps to retain water. Water early in the morning to prevent evaporation, and water deeply, less often.
- Don't let the water run down the drain while you are washing your hair, shaving or brushing your teeth. Turn the tap off while you are lathering up, or brushing.
- Put a bucket in the shower to catch some of the water run-off. You can use the water to water non-edible plants, flush the toilet or cleaning or to wash the floor. Also keep a bucket in your kitchen to collect leftover drinking water, water used to rinse vegetables and to boil food. When it's time to water your plants or garden, use this "recycled” water before you fill up your watering can from the tap. Greywater from the washing machine can be reused as well on lawns.
- Limit your shower time... use a timer.
- Try dry shampoo.
- Showers use less water generally than a bath.
- Have a sponge bath.
- Make sure that showerhead is of the low-flow variety.
- Get a low-flush toilet. If yours is old fashioned, you can place a water bottle filled with water in the cistern to use less water per flush.
- Dishwashers use almost half the water used when hand washing, but only if you don't rinse the dishes under a running tap first - it's not necessary.
- If your jeans aren't really dirty and just need a freshen up, put them in the freezer instead - seriously, this works.
- Make sure your washing machine or dishwasher is full before using.
- Wash your pet on the lawn to give your grass a water as well.
- Collect the water usually wasted when you run the tap to cool it down after using hot water.
- Save hot water from the kettle in a thermos to use for washing up later.
- Don't water the footpath or driveway when watering... they won't grow. Use a broom to clean them.
- Plant drought resistant plants.
- Compost rather than use a garbage disposal.