Why you should leave your car at home during February

Try catching the bus this February. Hamish Broome

IT may seem like the impossible dream, but throughout February we are supporting a campaign to leave your car at home and seek alternative transport options.

This will culminate on February 27 with bus companies across the Northern Rivers operating for free.

Seeing as most Northern Rivers residents are almost surgically attached to their cars, this is going to be a difficult sell.

But with the rising cost of fuel and concerns about the environment, why not give this initiative a go?

There are a lot of people living here who don't come with a habit of using public transport.

And many would argue the current offerings of public transport don't suit their needs.

But rather than looking back to transport options which are now gone, why don't we look to the future?

We have buses, a lot of buses, on the Northern Rivers.

Each and every day we get thousands of children to school and back on buses.

Is it really too much of stretch to believe we can do the same for adult commuters?

Try it, you may like it, I say.