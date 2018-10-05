Why you should hang up when this 'bank' calls

A phone scammer contatced a Suffolk Park resident, claiming to be from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

JUST when you thought it was safe to answer the phone again, another phone scam has popped up.

Suffolk Park resident Greg said he received an automated phone message a few days ago, claiming to be from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Greg said a deep male voice stated the RBA had tried to contact him on numerous occasions and he needed to rectify an issue with his bank details immediately.

Suspecting a scam, but thinking perhaps it was legimate, he 'pressed 1' to resolve the issue.

The call was transferred to a female operator who told him he needed to update his KYC (Know Your Customer) details.

KYC is a process by which banks obtain information about the identity and address of the customers to protect both themselves, and their customers.

Greg said he knew immediately it was a scam, called the woman a scammer and she hung up.

He said the caller had his name, address and phone number, but it was all information they could get from a phone book.

Greg said he was regularly targeted in the past by scammers saying they were from Telstra and needed access to his computer, but this, he said, was a new one.

A spokesman from the RBA confirmed this was a scam and said the bank does not directly contact members of the public.

The RBA posted the following warning on their website:

"The Reserve Bank of Australia is warning the public to be aware of unsolicited phone calls purportedly from the Bank. The Bank is aware of an increased number of scams using details of the Bank.

Scammers often use details of the Bank to make their scams seem more realistic, including the names of senior staff, contact information and the Bank logo.

In establishing whether you might be the subject of a scam, it is important to remember that, unsolicited:

. the Bank will never ask you for any personal or financial details;

. the Bank will never instruct you to transfer personal funds into an account; and

. the Bank will never ask you for a fee to allow the transfer of personal funds into or out of Australia.

Please visit the Australian Securities and Investments Commission's MoneySmart website for additional information on financial scams in Australia. If you believe that you have been contacted by a scammer, please cease correspondence with the suspected scammer immediately."