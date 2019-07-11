Why you should be careful buying 'toy' guns online

Gel blaster "toy” guns like these ones, which are considered replica firearms and are illegal, have been seized by police over the years.

BOUGHT something online? That doesn't mean it's legal.

A Lismore man learnt this lesson when he was caught with the "toy” guns he'd purchased on the internet, a court has heard.

Shane Stanley Leadbeatter, 35, was being arrested for a break-and-enter in South Lismore in April when the prohibited weapons, considered replica firearms in the eyes of the law, were found inside his car.

When Leadbeatter faced Lismore Local Court for sentencing via video link from custody, his solicitor Vince Boss conceded his client had been on a good behaviour bond at the time.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to his break-in, common assault, prohibited firearm possession and drug possession charges.

Mr Boss stressed his client had no intention of using the replica guns.

"It's been a few times now ... I've had people who've purchased things on the internet not realising they're prohibited,” Mr Boss said.

"(The firearms) were considered to be toys, nothing more than toys.

"Even though they're toy guns, they're still prohibited weapons.”

He said his client had "essentially played second fiddle” to his co-accused, who was not named in court.

The court heard Leadbeatter had been struggling with his use of the drug ice and was keen to access rehabilitation to address this.

Mr Boss told the court his client was considered "a good bloke, a helpful bloke” by those who know him and described his ice addiction as his "dark side”.

He suggested to the court an intensive corrections order would offer sufficient punishment and supervision while allowing Leadbeatter to access rehab.

"(An ICO) would be a heavy anvil to hang above his head,” he said.

"He's fully aware if he fell foul of the law again ... he'll be going to jail.”

Magistrate David Heilpern said all of the recent offences were made more serious because they breached a good behaviour bond.

"Trust was placed in him to not commit further offences and then he continued his downward slide,” he said.

"Yes, (the replica firearms) are available on ... a whole series of websites,” Mr Heilpern said.

"It's serious but it's not as serious as it could be if (they were) used to menace people.”

Mr Heilpern imposed no penalty for the drug possession while he gave Leadbeatter a 12-month intensive corrections order for the other offences.

This included a condition that he remain abstinent from alcohol and illicit drugs.

"There's a lot at stake here,” he said.

"You go back to drugs, you go back to jail.”