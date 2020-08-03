Menu
The Tabulam bridge.
Why work needs to be done on the Tabulam bridge this week

Rebecca Lollback
3rd Aug 2020 9:00 AM
IMPORTANT maintenance work will be carried out on the Tabulam Bridge over the next week.

Work to tighten bolts on the bridge decking will be carried out to reduce noise and provide a smoother ride for drivers.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and will also include some full bridge closures of no longer than 10 minutes, outside of peak hours associated with school pick up and drop offs.

Normal traffic arrangements will operate outside of work hours and on weekends.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
 

