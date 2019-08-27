Why woman was found not guilty of 'horrific' home invasion

The woman faced a brief judge-only trial this week.

A WOMAN who was found not guilty of involvement of a violent home invasion due to her mental illness has walked free from court.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a brief judge-alone trial earlier last week.

Judge Julia Baly found her not guilty on the basis of mental illness hours after the trial over the December 3, 2017 incident, which involved no civilian witnesses, began.

In handing down her reasons before Lismore District Court on Friday, Judge Baly said she accepted the evidence of the victim, who alleged the woman and her co-accused, a Tabulam man, detained him and ransacked his Banora Point home for several hours.

The court heard a mobile phone, three laptops, a tool chest, Samsung tablet, Russian eggs and war medals were stolen from the home.

The resident, who lives with his parents but was home alone at the time, had fallen asleep while watching football.

He awoke about midnight to banging on the door, and the male accused allegedly inflicted a spate of violent attacks upon him, kneeing him to the face and placing a knife against his abdomen.

The victim was forced to the ground and his arms and legs were taped, the court heard.

Judge Baly said the victim was face-down and it wasn't "clearly apparent” how much the woman was involved in offending inside the home.

After the man allegedly fled in a car stolen from the home, the woman remained behind and police later found her in a bedroom.

The court heard she claimed to live there and that she was putting her baby to bed.

Judge Baly said she placed "a great deal of weight” on the opinions of psychiatric professionals who prepared reports for the defence and prosecution.

Both agreed the woman had the defence of mental illness available to her, the court heard.

Judge Baly spoke to the woman's "consciousness of guilt” and her list of physical and mental illnesses.

The court heard this included a host of conditions that arose from past car crash trauma, psychotic episodes and substance use disorder.

Judge Baly found the woman had engaged in the home invasion but did not recognise her behaviour was "morally wrong”.

"I'm satisfied that (she) suffered from a disease of the mind,” Judge Baly said.

"I'm satisfied that the disease led to a defect of reason.”

The Crown prosecutor had made not call for the woman to be detained and Judge Baly said she'd been on bail "for quite some time” without any breach of conditions.

Judge Baly did, however, release the woman on a conditional release order under the condition that she continue all treatment as instructed by her doctor.

"I wish to extend my sympathies to (the victim),” Judge Baly said.

"He experienced a horrific assault and detention and I have no doubt that he's been left with both psychological and physical scars upon him.”

The case against the male co-accused remains before the courts.