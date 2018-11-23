Why White Ribbon Day is part of the problem

White Ribbon Day is a tokenistic celebration where men get to explain to other men why violence against women is bad. That's not good enough. It's time to make space for women and listen to their realities.

WHITE Ribbon Day is tokenistic: a way for men to absolve themselves of any guilt while failing to address the deep-seeded societal issues which see on average a woman die every week at the hands of a current or former partner.

Before you yell #notallmen, the same toxic masculinity is responsible for the repression of men who don't conform to the traditional physical or emotional definitions of 'manhood'.

The same 2018 report (by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare) which revealed on average one woman a week is killed in domestic violence incidents also showed one man a month was killed by current or former partners.

Yet it is undeniable that women are overwhelmingly the victims of violence mainly perpetrated by men.

White Ribbon Day again gives more space to men to talk about how they're making such a difference, signing pledges without genuine thought for how to change the behaviour of society as a whole.

Of course we need male allies, but they need to listen to us and our stories. We need to make more space for women to have their voices heard instead of being silenced in political and leadership discourse as we have for centuries.

We are not pawns in your marketing campaign.

Many other feminists have made this argument more eloquently than me, especially Nina Funnell in her 2016 article outlining 10 reasons she won't support White Ribbon Day.

In this she said the day is founded on the idea that men need other men to tell them that violence is not acceptable.

See the problem here?

"Men who think that they deserve a cookie and a pat on the back just for turning up are part of the problem," Ms Funnell wrote.

"Why?

"Because men who do not hit women do not deserve a medal as though they have done us a massive favour. It's not an achievement to not assault people."

The way men are celebrated simply for being decent human beings was evident in our own office as male colleagues signed the White Ribbon Pledge to comments of "good on you" and congratulations from female colleagues.

No. That's not enough. Do better if you genuinely want to make a difference.

Read Eggshell Skull by Bri Lee, and understand why women are reluctant to report abuse.

Pull your mate up on that rape joke, and tell them to stop shirking responsibility if they claim "boys will be boys".

Read Ashleigh Raper's statement alleging inappropriate touching by the former NSW opposition leader and reflect on the way she was pilloried by some elements of the media for a situation she desperately tried to avoid.

Look at the work of lesser-known charities like The Red Heart Campaign, buy pads and tampons for Share the Dignity, donate to services supporting sexual abuse survivors.

Make reducing violence something you think about every single day, because every woman has to.

At some point, every woman has walked home or to her car fearing for her life, every woman has to modify their daily behaviour to avoid abuse at the hands of a man.

Listen to us when we tell you that's the reality we live in rather than pinning on a ribbon and networking with your mates, back-slapping over how progressive you are.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.