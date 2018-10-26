Why we've dropped someone from 70 Most Influential list

Who are the most influential people on the Northern Rivers?

THERE'S no doubt Universal Medicine's Serge Benhayon is very influential amongst his supporters.

But when a NSW Supreme Court jury recently found Mr Benhayon was the leader of a "socially harmful cult" that's not the kind of influence we had in mind when we picked The Northern Star's 70 Most Influential.

The panel was wrong to include him, and that is why we are now officially kicking him out.

We'd like to put someone we think is more deserving in his place.

Instead of Mr Benhayon at No 51, as a tribute, we'd like to slot in the Betteridge sisters, Emily and Mary, for their magnificent fundraising efforts.

Twins Emily and Mary Betteridge. Ross Kendall

We'd like to thank the Betteridge sisters for their contributions to our community over many years.

Our thoughts are with the family after Emily's passing this week.