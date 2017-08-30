Why were Elmo and the Cookie Monster in New Italy?

WHEN Victoria's Variety Bash stopped off at New Italy there was no missing Ernie, Big Bird, the Count, Cookie Monster and Elmo.
The larger than life costumes were worn by drivers in a convoy of cars on a journey from Melbourne to Fraser Island to raise money for charities helping disadvantaged children.
New Italy Museum volunteer Gail Williams was there to greet them and raffle the salami donated by the museum.
Songwriter Mike Brady, of Up There Cazaly fame, won the sausage.
The Sesame Street characters also visited schools on the North Coast.
"It was a strategic stop at New Italy,” Ms Williams said. "Some of them are Italian.”
There were also Minions and Where's Wally characters.