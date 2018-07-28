Why we won’t see Meghan and Harry for a while

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, Ascot, Berkshire, UK. Picture: MEGA

THEY sealed their final public engagement with a passionate kiss. Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not expected to be in the spotlight in the immediate future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final engagement at the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Meghan was seen cheering on her husband Harry, as he took part in a polo match and won.

Harry was there to help raise funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are HIV positive, have AIDS or have lost their parents to the disease.

Now the loved-up royal couple are expected to take a holiday abroad.

Meghan is also celebrating her birthday on August 4, when she turns 37 next week.

It is not known what Harry has in store for her, but the couple have been to Botswana before and may return for another safari trip.

Speculation is also mounting that Meghan may want to go back to the US to see her mother Doria Ragland, who was photographed in Los Angeles earlier this week.

She may also want to finally go and see her father, Thomas Markle, who she still has a fractured relationship with after he was unable to attend her wedding due to his heart condition.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex share a kiss after their wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Picture: Getty

Thomas Markle gave his first interview since Meghan and Harry's wedding to ITV's Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Meghan and Harry have had a full schedule since they tied the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle - be it as a couple, or apart.

These are some of the events they have been to as part of the their royal family engagements, and where other members of the royal family are.

They delayed their honeymoon and days later attended Prince Charles' 70th birthday garden party.

They also attended the Queen's Birthday parade Trooping the Colour and were seen together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the first time.

In late June, Meghan and Harry went to the wedding of his cousin, Princess Diana's niece, Celia McCorquodale, where she nearly tripped over. But Harry had a firm grip of her hand and helped her steady herself and avoid a potential fall.

Meghan also stepped out with the Queen in Cheshire after they took an overnight trip to northwest England.

The pair appeared at three events including a planned walkabout, to meet members of the public.

In late July, sisters-in-law Meghan and Kate Middleton stepped out together for the first time without their husbands.

They went to Wimbledon to cheer on Serena Williams, who is a close friend of Meghan's and attended her wedding.

They also met junior tennis players ahead of the Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber clash.

While Meghan brought a hat, she was unable to wear it. Those in the Royal Box are asked not to wear hats, in case it blocks the view of others around them.

Meghan and Harry joined the royal family to view a fly-past and a Feu de Joie to mark the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force at Buckingham Palace in July.

Days later, Meghan and Harry visited Dublin where she sported more than $A32,000 worth of clothes and accessories in just three hours on her royal tour.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park, home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association during their visit to Ireland. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry also went to Lesotho for the official opening of The Dining Hall at Phelisanong Childrens Home in June.

Funded by Sentebale, the new building will provide a space for children to eat together and have an indoor space to play.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex plays with children holding balloons in Leribe, Lesotho. Picture: Getty

He then took part in the Youth Against AIDS conference in July, where Sir Elton John and Charlize Theron also appeared.

WHERE ARE THE OTHER ROYALS?

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate were in Mustique with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges were also holidaying with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton. They were celebrating George's fifth birthday. They released a new photo of their son Prince George to mark the day, which was taken at Prince Louis' christening.

The photo shows George grinning in the garden of Clarence House.

The Cambridges after the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House. Picture: AP

Britain's Prince George poses for a picture following the christening of his brother Prince Louis, at Clarence House in London. Picture: AP

Kate was also seen at a polo match watching Prince William play earlier in June. She and Prince George and Princess Charlotte cheered him on.

She also recently attended the Mens Final at Wimbledon with William, where they watched watch Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play in the Gentlemen's Singles Final.

THE QUEEN

Queen Elizabeth II is in Scotland. After a high-profile meeting with US President Donald Trump in July, the 92-year-old monarch travelled up north last week and has been staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate, Hello! reports.

She will move into her official residence, Balmoral Castle, when it closes to tourists in August.

Queen Elizabeth II met President of the United States, Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on July 13. Picture: Getty

PRINCE CHARLES AND CAMILLA

Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to travel to Scotland in a few weeks, where they will stay at Birkhall. It is located on the Queen's Balmoral Estate. They have recently travelled to Norfolk recently for the Sandringham Flower Show, and been in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland on a whirlwind tour back in June, where Camilla ditched her heels for a walk on the beach.

Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. Picture: Matrix