Why we spend more than $12 billion on our pets

TOP PETS: Cats and dogs still rate as the favourite pets of Australians.

TOP PETS: Cats and dogs still rate as the favourite pets of Australians. Claudia Baxter

WE ARE a nation of animal lovers, according to a pet ownership survey completed by Animal Medicines Australia.

In a country with a population of more than 23 million people, there are more than 24 million pets.

Dogs are the most common, traditionally the first domesticated animal based on their ability to hunt and to herd, with 38 per cent of Australian households owning at least one dog.

Popular local breeds include the staffordshire bull terrier, labrador retriever, jack russell, Australian kelpie and border collie.

The cat was not domesticated as a pet until about the 16th century BC in Egypt. When they finally were domesticated, their popularity was enormous.

The most popular breeds in the Lismore area today are the domestic short hair, himalayan, ragdoll, burmese and manx.

There are 8.7 million fish nationally and an estimated population of almost 4.2 million pet birds. Rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, rats, ferrets and reptiles are part of about 3 per cent of Australian households.

Our pets have progressed from simply being a "pet" to our friends and now our family.

We want the best for them so we are shelling out on premium products to keep them healthy. This phenomenon has become known as "premiumisation", where Australians spent $12.2 billion on pet products and services - an increase of 42 per cent since 2013.