Why we should support Kyogle's rally: Council boss

ON TRACK: The Brakes Direct Border Ranges Rally will roll onto Kyogle shire roads next weekend.

ON TRACK: The Brakes Direct Border Ranges Rally will roll onto Kyogle shire roads next weekend. Tom Clarke

KYOGLE Council has rejected allegations the Border Ranges Rally was illegally approved and is pushing ahead with plans for the "positive community event” next weekend.

The council's general manager, Graham Kennett, said the rally would be a huge economic boost to the region, and was some welcomed entertainment.

"The vast majority of the community is looking forward to the event, and are excited,” he said.

"The economic development it will bring to our community is a real positive. We welcome the event organisers, competitors and spectators alike to our area.”

Meanwhile, the Environmental Defenders Office has again written to the council stating it did not believe the event was compliant - and therefore was not permissible - under relevant legislation.

The EDO's letter addressed to Mr Kennett, dated July 5, stated: "It is our view, based on the public record and your correspondence, that the Rally does not have development consent and therefore any action to conduct the Rally will be a breach of the Environment Planning and Assessment Act 1979 (Act).”

Despite this view, a spokesperson for the EDO said nothing more would happen unless their client took legal action.

"We can't hypothesise on what will happen unless that happens,” they said.

The EDO's clients, local group Northern Rivers Guardians, prompted the investigation because they were "angered by the prospect of residents' property gates being locked and concern about potential harm to threatened species like koalas”.

A spokesperson for the Northern Rivers Gaurdians said: "NRG needs to consider this further letter and is not willing, at the moment, to reveal whether it intends to take legal action over the event's approval.

"The lack of a development application is at the very core of NRG's current concerns about the way the event was assessed by Council which precluded any consideration of the event's environmental impact, including on endangered and rare fauna on the rally's stages and particularly on the Toonumbar stage.”

Mr Kennett said the council had issued all the required approvals for the event and the rally was always going to go ahead.

His response to the EDO's letter, sent yesterday, stated: "The Border Ranges Rally has been correctly characterised as a short-term temporary event under the provisions of Schedule 2 Part 1 of the Kyogle LEP, and Complying Development Certificate SCS 2018/2 has been issued on this basis.

"Your assertion that the Border Ranges Rally should be characterised as a recreational facility (major) in accordance with the definition outlined below is most strongly rejected.

"Recreation facility (major) means a building or place used for large-scale sporting or recreation activities that are attended by large numbers of people whether regularly or periodically and includes theme parks, sports stadiums, showgrounds, racecourses and motor racing tracks.”