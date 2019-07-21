Why we love the giants of the horse world

Draught horses of the Percheron breed were at the Casino Showgrounds with Luke, Christine and Deb Perry.

SOMETHING about the giants of the horse world draws a crowd.

At the Harnessing Heritage Horsepower weekend in Casino, the draught horses owned by the Perry family waited patiently by the horse trailer before doing their field demonstration.

Christine Perry said the Percheron breed were calm and patient horses.

"They're often in movies,” Christine said.

"Ours were in Narnia and The Hobbit.”

They sold Percherons to New Zealand to star in the famous films.

"We've even had two made into dragons for movies,” Christine said.

Since they were children, the Perrys have been riding and once a month they are at a show or demonstration day or in competition carriage driving.

Draught horses are quiet and ideal for trail riding, Christine said.

The giant horses live between 25 to 30 years.

"They are gentle, brave, calm and smart,” Deb Perry said.

"They've been bred for centuries too be quiet,” Christine said.

"Way back they were knights' horses.”

The draught horses and the Perry family helped a 90 year old woman with polio ride one of the Precherons.

"The only way she could feel normal was to ride a horse,” Christine said.

Percheron horse at Casino Showground. Susanna Freymark