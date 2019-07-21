Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Draught horses of the Percheron breed were at the Casino Showgrounds with Luke, Christine and Deb Perry.
Draught horses of the Percheron breed were at the Casino Showgrounds with Luke, Christine and Deb Perry. Susanna Freymark
Community

Why we love the giants of the horse world

Susanna Freymark
by
21st Jul 2019 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOMETHING about the giants of the horse world draws a crowd.

At the Harnessing Heritage Horsepower weekend in Casino, the draught horses owned by the Perry family waited patiently by the horse trailer before doing their field demonstration.

Christine Perry said the Percheron breed were calm and patient horses.

"They're often in movies,” Christine said.

"Ours were in Narnia and The Hobbit.”

They sold Percherons to New Zealand to star in the famous films.

"We've even had two made into dragons for movies,” Christine said.

Since they were children, the Perrys have been riding and once a month they are at a show or demonstration day or in competition carriage driving.

Draught horses are quiet and ideal for trail riding, Christine said.

The giant horses live between 25 to 30 years.

"They are gentle, brave, calm and smart,” Deb Perry said.

"They've been bred for centuries too be quiet,” Christine said.

"Way back they were knights' horses.”

The draught horses and the Perry family helped a 90 year old woman with polio ride one of the Precherons.

"The only way she could feel normal was to ride a horse,” Christine said.

Percheron horse at Casino Showground.
Percheron horse at Casino Showground. Susanna Freymark

Percheron horse at Casino Showground.
Percheron horse at Casino Showground. Susanna Freymark
casino draught horses giant horses northern rivers community percheron
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Move over Chris Hemsworth: who is the new Thor?

    premium_icon Move over Chris Hemsworth: who is the new Thor?

    Movies DIRECTOR Taika Waititi confirmed upcoming film Thor : Love and Thunder announced for 2021, but who is the new 'super' in Asgard?

    Cow who thinks she is a dog

    Cow who thinks she is a dog

    Pets & Animals Buttercup was orphaned when she was two days old

    PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    News The last hurrah as punters enjoy day three of the festival.

    Large sum of cash stolen from vehicle

    premium_icon Large sum of cash stolen from vehicle

    Crime NSW Police is investigating the incident