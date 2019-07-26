Why we like pelicans so much

THE pelicans in Evans Head sit on the street lights over the bridge and watch and wait for fish.

Usually a fishing boat sidles by or some fish scraps are thrown in the waterbirds' direction.

Some species of pelican plunge dive for fish, but the Australian Pelican doesn't usually use this hunting technique.

These pelicans were spotted next to the Evans Head Beach Kiosk and as they fought off the seagulls, some of them looked like they were dancing.

Photographing pelicans really shows their character but as I snapped the pics I wondered why I'd never seen or photographed a baby pelican.

This is because coastal pelicans nest far away in inland or remote locations in large breeding colonies.

Enjoy the shenanigans of the lively pelicans at Evans Head.