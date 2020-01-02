Menu
FIRE DANGER AHEAD: The RFS is predicting worsening conditions this weekend which could see possible flare-ups from bushfires including Myall Creek Road at Bora Ridge.
Why we can’t send our fireys to help on South Coast

Alison Paterson
2nd Jan 2020 2:30 PM
FIRE crews are being kept on standby on the Northern Rivers, despite the worsening crisis on the South Coast, with local conditions expected to deterioriate over the weekend.

Rural Fire Service Northern Zone Superintendent Michael Brett said gusty winds and hot temperatures were forecast for the region.

He said he understood the "devastating" bushfire situation on the South Coast, but said it was also important to maintain resources in this region to effectively respond to flare-ups and avoid potential disasters.

"The problem will be as things start to decline up here there will be more pressure put on us to release resources to go south," Supt Brett said.

"We have a significant amount of fire on the landscape and it is reigniting.

"When a bit of wind gets in, then we are on again.

"While I don't believe there's any risk of fires escaping, we have to remember that the Myall Creek Rd Fire escaped from Busby Flat."

Supt Brett commended the hard work and commitment of volunteer firefighters from across the region, who have been combating fires for months on end.

So far the Myall Creek Rd Fire, Mt Nardi Fire, Bangala Creek Fire, Blue Gum Fire and the Border Trail Fire have charred a total of 195,000ha and are still being patrolled.

On Wednesday NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said "worsening conditions" would return again on Saturday and Sunday, with strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity.

"We're expecting widespread severe fire dangers dominated by very hot conditions," he said.

"Up into the 40s, dry air coming out of the centre of Australia and westerly winds that will dominate."

This statement came as the Bureau of Meteorology warned of severe heatwave conditions forecast over northern and eastern NSW.

Temperatures are set to soar ahead of low intensity heatwave conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

On Thursday RFS Superintendent Boyd Townsend confirmed the Bangala fire, while contained, still had a significant area yet to burn out and was being monitored by a helicopter and ground crews.

