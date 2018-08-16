Why was this town chosen for the latest Coke commercial?

SETTING THE SCENE: Coca Cola are shooting a commercial at Colches St in Casino.

SETTING THE SCENE: Coca Cola are shooting a commercial at Colches St in Casino. Susanna Freymark

COLCHES ST was closed to all traffic yesterday as a film crew set up a vintage Coca Cola sign outside an old fashioned corner shop.

Residents were asked to park their cars elsewhere and to avoid being in their front yards.

Some locals managed to score a role as an extra, playing a rockstar or customer.

Coca cola shooting in Casino. Susanna Freymark

None of the film crew were authorised to speak about the reasons for the location of the shoot and would only say they had a great steak at the Cecil Hotel the previous night.

Coca Cola's brand manager Clair Robinson in Sydney said they couldn't reveal " the specifics of the campaign” and could only confirm "we are shooting a major television commercial in Casino and around Northern NSW this week, which will go to air later this year.”

Coca Cola are shooting a commercial at Colches St in Casino. Susanna Freymark

With dragster bikes used and given the attire of the characters in the commercial it looks like Coca Cola are going for a 1960s look for the vintage commercial.

Richmond Valley Couoncil were unable to say why Casino was chosen

"Richmond Valley Council wants to continue to put the local area on the map for film making,” a spokeswoman said.

"It is an industry which can offer high paying jobs and spends a good deal of money in the areas where shooting takes place,” she said.

"Think about what a typical shoot might need - hotel rooms for cast and crew, construction supplies for sets, groceries, restaurants, dry cleaners, rental cars.

"This is money left in our local economy.”

After pursuing Coca Cola further a spokeswoman said:

"Our production crew selected Casino as the ideal location to shoot an upcoming television commercial for a number of reasons.

"It is a beautiful town which feels quintessentially Australian, with lovely wide streets, friendly locals and some wonderfully restored buildings that were just what we needed for various scenes.

"Casino is also blessed with striking natural light at dusk and dawn, which provides perfect conditions for bringing to life the creative treatment we're realising with this production.”

Filming contniued at Richmond Dairies today.