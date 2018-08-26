What was Peter Dutton doing on the Northern Rivers?

2018 Combined NSW, QLD, AFP Police Charity Ball held at Tweed Seagulls CLub - Federal Minister Peter Dutton and NSW sitting member for Tweed Geoff Provest take a selfie during the night.Photo Scott Powick Daily News.

THE night was all about supporting children's wards, but Peter Dutton was being treated like a celebrity when scores of people stopped him for selfies at a Northern NSW function overnight.

The former cop and Federal member for the Queensland seat of Dickson attended the Police and Community Charity Ball with his wife Kirilly.

Mr Dutton, who sparked repeated Liberals leadership spills which ultimately saw Scott Morrison claim Malcolm Turnbull's job as Prime Minister, told The Northern Star he was keen to lend his support to his police family, despite the difficult week he'd had.

"It's a nice way to finish a tough week," Mr Dutton said.

"I've always been very grateful for what the police service taught me and the values that it instilled in me.

"And I try and give back to police wherever possible."

Former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton sits on the backbench during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 21, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS

The function was organised by Tweed Byron Police District, Queensland Police and the Australia Federal Police and held at Seagulls Club in Tweed Heads West and raised funds for the auxiliaries at The Tweed Hospital and Gold Coast University Hospital on behalf of their children's wards.

Mr Dutton said he was pleased by the generosity of people at the event, and with the "kind" reception of he and Kirilly.

"I think it's amazing that everyone's come together tonight to raise money for childrens' hospitals," he said.

"It's a great cause.

"There's a lot of goodwill and ... I'm very grateful for the reception we've had."

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said he was thrilled with the turnout, with some 600 people attending and several thousands of dollars believed to have been raised.

"It's made a significant difference, I believe, to a number of lives, especially children," Supt Starling said.

"It's been good for the kids.

"It's been good for the relationship between NSW, Queensland and AFP police, it's been healthy for the police themselves and fantastic for the wider community that attended."

Tweed Byron Police District similarly held a White Ribbon ball, taking a stand against domestic violence, in 2016.

Supt Starling said the response this week, with some 600 tickets sold, was "really humbling".

"The police (who were there) know that the community's with them, right alongside them," he said.

He said they would review the event to see how often it would be feasible.

"A lot of businesses have gone above and beyond to support us so I'm very mindful of the impact of having them support us," he said.

"They've gone above and beyond for our community.

"So I don't know about every year, but it is important we hold them in the future."