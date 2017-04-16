25°
News

Why was Fran Kelly terrified of Patti Smith?

Javier Encalada
| 16th Apr 2017 1:05 AM
ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017.
ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017. Javier Encalada

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRAN Kelly is an ABC radio presenter, current affairs journalist and political correspondent who has hosted Radio National's Breakfast since March 2005.

She has faced Prime Ministers and all kinds of politicians, but Kelly admitted she has never been so nervous than before talking to Patti Smith, ahead of her Bluesfest shows.

"I was terrified," she said.

"No one scares me at an interview. Over the 12 years I have been doing this program, and the many years I have been doing politics I have interviewed US presidents, every Prime Minister and big stars, but of Patti Smith I was terrified, so I read all the books before I did it.

"The morning of the interview we are all ready to go, we have publicised the interview, I have been tweeting about it all morning, and then I get a phone call from Bluesfest telling me Patti is not answering the phone!

"My producer Marina kept ringing, so at some point I get her in my ear saying 'we've got Patti on the phone!'

"Patti was really apologetic for not picking up the phone in time, but it was a lovely interview because I grew up with Patti Smith, she's an icon, and I always thought she was this tough, hardcore person, with hardcore values, but on the interview she was so sweet, and generous, lovely and soft."

"We got a massive response from our audience abut that interview.

"It was the same with Carlos Santana, absolutely gorgeous."

Kelly said both Carlos Santana and Jimmy Buffet both sincerely love Bluesfest and the Byron Bay area.

"I was struck by that," she said.

"This is my third day, and the same guy that has checked my bag on the way in has the same cheeky humour he had on Thursday.

"I had no idea the festival was so big, but also the depth of it. I passed by the Buskers tent and the woman playing on it was brilliant. Everyone you turn there is great music on offer."

Kelly is a frequent visitor to the Northern Rivers but this is her first Bluesfest experience.

"(It's) My first Bluesfest, unbelievably. I have wanted to come for decades," she said.

"We come a fair bit to the Byron hinterland, we have friends here. I know it's a cliche and everyone says it but it's like a spiritual home.

"We often think: Is this when we will come a bit later in life?"

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest2017 byron bay fran kelly northern rivers entertainment patti smith

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

THE artist heard about the recent weather event after she performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017.

Day 3: The time Bluesfest turned into Eurovision

Sir Rosevelt is Zac Brown's latest pop project.

It was all due to a famous Country singer turned pop star.

Why was Fran Kelly terrified of Patti Smith?

ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017.

This was the ABC RN presenter's first Bluesfest experience.

Father and son road trip now a film

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James are off to Festival de Cannes in France to screen their film showcasing their 4-day journey around Australia.

Filming a holiday has led one father and son on another journey

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Day 3: The time Bluesfest turned into Eurovision

IT was all due to Zac Brown, the Country singer turned dance pop star.

Why was Fran Kelly terrified of Patti Smith?

ABC Radio National presenter Fran Kelly at Bluesfest 2017.

This was the ABC RN presenter's first Bluesfest experience.

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

PHOTOS: Bluesfest 2017 Day 2 in pictures

Trombone Shorty plays the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest at Tyagrah in Byron Bay.

Amazing sunshine meant a great day of music for all

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

Russell Morris gives back on Anzac tribute album

Russell Morris has penned a song for the Anzac tribute album Remembrance for Sony Music.

SINGER among music icons who contributed to Remembrance.

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!