Why was a teacher in the fire escape at new high school?
IT wasn't just the Year 7 students who were unsure of where they were going at Ballina Coast High School last Friday.
It has been a long-running prank for the senior students to send their junior counterparts off in the wrong direction while they figure out the lay of the land.
But on the first days of school in the new high school building in Crane St, the senior students also had to check where they were going.
And an anonymous teacher found themselves in a fire escape after taking a wrong turn.
Year 12 students Bryce Morrisey and Bridget Barac both admitted they had a bit of trouble navigating their way around.
But Bridget said she was very impressed with the new-look state-of-the-art learning spaces, which are a far cry from traditional classrooms.
"The learning spaces will take a bit of getting used to,” she said.
"But it's pretty good how there's so much open space - it makes it very relaxing.”
Principal of the Ballina Coast High School, Janeen Silcock, has been leading the project for the new school and its new learning style for several years.
She is a former student of Ballina High School, which has been replaced by the new school.
There are 850 students enrolled in Ballina Coast High School, with 164 in Year 7.
Mrs Silcock said the school had to turn away out-of-area enrolments.
This week is when the new building will face its big test when all students arrive.
- You can have a guided tour through the new school on Saturday from 9am through to 11am. Enter via Cherry St. The tours go for 40 minutes. More tours will be held Feb 16.