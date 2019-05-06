Why was a 36 year-old Rockhampton man shot dead by police?

Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens is a crime scene today after a man was shot dead last night by police following a disturbance.

THE name of the man shot dead by police in August last year at Norman Gardens has been released.

Daniel Lewis, 36, had only been living in Rockhampton for a short time and was previously from Melbourne and born in New Zealand. It is believed he had two teenage children who live in New Zealand.

Police were called to a disturbance at Geoff Wilson Dr just after 7pm on August 30. Two police officers were confronted by the man with a knife and they drew their weapons and fired. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Morning Bulletin this week requested a response from Queensland Police to the matter who said the "investigations are ongoing by Ethical Standards Command on behalf of the State Coroner".

When asked why it was taking so long, Queensland Police replied: "This is standard for these kinds of incidents. It will be up to the Coroner to determine when there's an outcome."

It is believed fighting could be heard from inside the home and a man threatening what was believed to be the woman's teenage son.

The Morning Bulletin understands Mr Lewis was suffering from mental health issues. The Morning Bulletin has attempted to contact the family but has not been successful.