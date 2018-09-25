Why thousands of tiny bugs are being released into lake

THOUSANDS of weevils will be released in the lake at Waterlily Park at Ocean Shores today.

It is hoped their release, authorised by Byron Shire Council and Rous County Council, will control an extremely invasive water weed, the Salvinia molesta.

Earlier this year the weed had completely covered the lake.

In July, the council used mechanical harvesters to remove as much of the weed as possible.

The council's open spaces coordinator, Malcolm Robertson, said removing the weed was the first stage and now the focus was on controlling it so that it does not take over the lake again.

"Salvinia molesta is an extremely difficult plant to control because it has a very fast growth rate and can double in mass every couple of days,” he said.

"Plants can also grow from a very small fragment so control has to be a multi-pronged approach and this is why we have decided to use a biological control agent, the weevils, to see if they will be able to keep the growth and spread of the Salvinia to manageable levels.

"There are really only two options for the ongoing control of this weed, chemicals or the Salvinia weevil, and we know many of our residents are concerned about the use of chemicals in the environment and this is why we have decided to test the effectiveness of the weevil.”

The weevils have been bred by NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and thousands will be released in the lake at Waterlily Park over three to four weeks.

Each female weevil is capable of laying 300 eggs and, when the larva hatches, it feeds on new buds and eventually kills the plant.