Why thousands of people want to play ‘the beautiful game’

BEAUTIFUL GAME: FOOTBALL Far North Coast is predicting another cracker year with over 7,200 players registering. Here, South Lismore winger Bob Mullenberg battles for possession against Byron Bay in the men's premier division soccer grand final. Photo credit: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

PLAYERS who are aiming to be the next Ellyse Perry or Craig Foster will be keen to sign up for the 2020 season now that Football Far North Coast (FFNC) has officially opened registrations.

Steve Mackney from FFNC said 2020 was set to be another record year for football, as it remains the number one participation sport across the country.

There are 24 clubs in the Far North Coast region so there’s a club to suit every level of player.

“Registrations officially open on February 1, but (on Friday) we received 150 at the office,” he said.

“Many sports would be thrilled to get 150 registrations in so early.”

He said FFNC had 7200 players in 2019.

“I feel we can improve on this number this year,” Mackney said.

Mackney said there had been a significant increase in the numbers of players getting involved in the “beautiful game”.

“In 2019 we had a 1.5 per cent increase for traditional winter football and an astonishing 4.19 per cent increase in players in non-traditional football formats,” he said.

“In our region we also have 1500 players such as in Murwillumbah and Banora Point who play across the border, so per capita we are third biggest zone in NSW soccer.

“Our participation matches Newcastle metros.”

Mackney confirmed the Far North Coast region experienced a 3.2 per cent increase in junior players aged 8 to 11 years.

“There’s been increases in the entry level grades,” he said.

FFNC also attributed the success of the Matildas to an increase in female players, with record numbers of girls and women joining the game.

Registrations for the 2020 season opened February 1.

More information at www.northernnswfootball.com.au.