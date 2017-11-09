Why Thor : Ragnarok is the #1 film in the world

HAIRCUT: Chris Hemsworth as Thoir, after a change of style, in Thor : Ragnarok.

IT'S a big call, but it's true - Thor : Ragnarok is the No 1 film in the world.

In terms of critics' opinions and box office results, the combination of NZ's Taika Waititi and Australia's Chris Hemsworth has resulted in a film that most are loving.

Thor : Ragnarok was always expected to be entertaining but it raised eyebrows when it arrived into movie review website Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% score, in late October.

By now, the film has only slipped to 93%, and it tops the box office lists with $121 US million in the box office.

Director Taika Waititi celebrated with a post on Instagram saying "Whatever. Like I care".

The truth is that he must care, as this film has turned him into one of the hottest young directors in Hollywood.

On his first Hollywood feature film.

There are a number of reasons why the film has been such a hit:

1. The Hemsworth factor:

Let's face it, the Byron Shire leading man is the perfect Hollywood package: a face that looks perfect under any lighting, a muscled body to match, and a brilliant sense of comedy that many Hollywood actors would die for.

It is that same sense of comedy and down-to-earth style that has earned him the respect of the Northern Rivers community, since Hemsworth, actress wife Elsa Pataky, and their three children moved to the area.

2. Waititi a minute:

Taika Waititi has been directing understated, quirky comedies that have been hits in his homeland. Boy (2010), Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016) and What We Do in the Shadows (2014) are all film that you may want to watch on a rainy Spring weekend. They are all worth checking out.

His style brings humanity, emotion and comedy back into the screen, putting the focus on the acting and using CGI animation and special effects only to support the actors' work.

3. Cast away

The cast in Thor : Ragnarok is so big it's been compared to Hollywod's version of Valhalla: Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbacht and Rachel House have parts in this film.

But the most incredible part of it is the amazing cameos by some big Australian and American stars.

We won't say who, but there are at least seven of them that we could count.

Cate Blanchett and Karl Urban in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

4. Seriously funny

In this film, Thor finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilisation, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela.

Hardly a synopsis for a comedy, right?

This script has few actual jokes, but Waititi's direction and the comedic timing of Hemsworth and friends, plus a hilarious voice over by Waititi himself, made this film funnier than Deadpool (2016) without any of the sexual innuendo used by the masked mutant.

Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk), Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Tom Hiddleston in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

5. A hero of heroes

Thor is, after all, a superhero film, which happens in deep space - Earth is nowhere to be seen - and has only one human character on it - The Hulk.

So the action is relentless, and it fits the Norse mythology it is based on.

Norse mythology is the body of mythology of the North Germanic people stemming from Norse paganism and continuing after the Christianisation of Scandinavia.

But this Thor, the one that lives in Byron Bay, is not an insult to Viking descendants (like Gods of Egypt, 2016, was to Egyptian culture) but a tribute to the glorious, heroic songs of old Northern European mythological heroes.

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk) in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel. Marvel

Thor : Ragnarok is in cinemas now.