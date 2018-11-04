Why this town didn't hit 30C today

SCORCHER: It's going to get hot on the Northern Rivers next week - with a low-intensity heatwave expected for the region.

IT'S been pretty hot today,

How hot? As it 2.30pm, Casino's temperature had hit 29.9C, while in Lismore it peaked at 29.5C at 3.30pm.

Along the coast which is always cooler Ballina and Evans Head peaked on 26.6C at 1.30pm, while Byron Bay hit 26C at 4pm.

But today's top temperatures failed to reach the 33C predicted for Lismore by the Bureau of Meteorology or the 29C predicted for Ballina.

Top temperatures yesterday afternoon were a full three degrees hotter in some places.

Unlike yesterday, where a northerly wind blew for most of the day, today there's been a cooler southerly and then easterly wind which blew through in the morning.

In Casino, that cooler east-south easterly wind gusted up to 37kmh in the afternoon, which kept a slight lid on the top temperatures.

However, things are set to hot up even more over the next three days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a large high pressure system over the northeastern Tasman Sea is facilitating the hot temperatures on the Northern Rivers, and these temperatures will become hotter during the next couple of days as a strong cold front approaches from the west.

This front is forecast to slowly move across the state from late Monday, bringing significantly cooler temperatures as well as thunderstorms and rainfall to most districts by the middle of the week.

Tomorrow is predicted to see daytime temperatures reaching 31 to 37, while on Tuesday things will be even hotter, with daytime temperatures reaching 34 to 39.

Wednesday the heat wave will continue with strong northerly winds up to 30kmh and daytime temperatures reaching 33 to 39.