Why this teen is hooked on the ancient art of bonsai

SMALL IS BEAUTIFUL: Gus Jung, 14, is a keen member of the Summerland Bonsai Society and became interested in the Japanese art of miniature gardening around four years ago. He showed his gorgeous poinciana tree at the society's annual show at the Bexhill Memorial Hall on Saturday April 21, 2018. Alison Paterson

SMALL is the new big and the art of miniature gardening is perfect for everyone, according to members of the Summerland Bonsai Society.

On Saturday, members and visitors crowded into the Bexhill Memorial Hall to attend the society's annual show, which included demonstrations on the delicate and ancient arts of pruning and wiring.

Society president Eben Reeves and club member and bonsai technician Harrington Chee gave a fascinating demonstration on how to prune and wire a fig tree.

Starting with an ordinary small fig tree in a pot, within a short time the pair took the plant from "whatever” to "wow”.

Together, the two have more than 50 years of bonsai expertise and their presentation kept the crowd of more than 40 guests spellbound.

Afterwards, MrReeves and MrChee were swamped with questions from people keen to learn from their experience.

Mr Reeves said the annual show always attracted lots of interested gardeners.

"We meet monthly at the Red Dove rooms at the Lismore Uniting Church,” he said.

"We have around 22 members with 32 trees on display here today.”

In case you think bonsai might be for retired green thumbs only, Trinity College student Gus Jung stood out with an impressive tree on display.

At age 14, he's the society's youngest member and one of the keenest with four years experience under his belt. Showing off his tree, which was on the front reception table, he said bonsai was really cool.

"I found this in ground and dug it up,” he said.

"I usually do figs but the one I have brought in today is a poinciana.”

As you would expect with gardeners passionate about this Japanese art which uses special cultivation to produce small trees and shrubs to mimic their full-grown cousins, the display was beautifully simple.

MrReeves said they welcome new members.