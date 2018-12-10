Menu
FAIR PRICES: A Broadwater petrol station has decided to drop its prices to being "fair” over the summer holidays. Thinkstock
Why this servo has cheapest petrol on the Northern Rivers

Alison Paterson
10th Dec 2018 1:40 PM
ONE Northern Rivers petrol station has decided to offer "a fair price" at the pump.

On Monday morning BP Broadwater was listed on the NSW Fuel Check website as offering the lowest prices for unleaded and E10 with the former just 127.9 and the latter costing 129.9.

This compares to drivers in Lismore paying 22 cents more a litre.

BP Broadwater manager Leslie said it was about offering reasonable prices.

"With Christmas and the holidays starting we wanted to come down to what we thought was a fair price," she said.

"The feedback has been good, we have been getting a lot of locals coming in as well as people coming from Ballina, it's been a really good response."

Leslie commutes to her job from across the border, where she said, with a few exceptions, fuel was more expensive.

"We live in Queensland and it's (up to) 145 a litre in in Arundel so we are cheaper than most of Queensland," she said.

"The are some more competitive petrol stations but from where I live, its definitely more expensive up there."

For drivers wanting to fill up with basic unleaded, Ballina petrol stations are charging 25.7 cents more a litre at 155.9.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said this discrepancy was exactly why he decided to call for a Royal Commission into petrol pricing.

"I moved a Notice of Motion on this in Parliament last week (and) I am talking with colleagues from all political parties to try and get majority support for this," he said.

"The disparity is unexplainable, unacceptable and I will keep pursuing this until it is resolved.."

Petrol prices according Fuel Check as of 10.30am on December 19

E10

Cheapest - Broadwater 127 BP

Ballina Woolworths 153.9

Ballina BP 156.9 / Uniited 149.9

East Ballina $156.7 Caltex

Byron Bay - Caltex 147.9 / BP 149.9

Casino - United $145.9

Coraki - N/A

Evans Head - N/A

Goonellaah - United / Caltex Woolworths149.9

Kyogle N/A

Lismore - Woolworths149.9

Woodburn - Caltex 132.9

Unleaded

Cheapest - Broadwater - Liberty / BP 129.9

Ballina - Independent 155.9

Byron Bay - Independent 149.9

Casino - Liberty 138.9

Coraki - 139.9

Evans Head - Liberty / BP 136.9

Kyogle - BP / Caltex !40.9

Lennox Head - 146.9

Lismore - All brands 154.9

Woodburn - N/A

