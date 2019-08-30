Why this real estate agent is hot property

HONOURED: Elders Lennox Head licensee in charge Nick Bordin has been awarded the number one agent in Australia across the Elders Network.

ELDERS Lennox Head licensee in charge Nick Bordin has been awarded the number one agent in Australia across the Elders network going up against the 320 offices across the country.

In the last six months he settled 75 sales with the office totalling 185 sales.

Elders Lennox Head also received number one office in Australia in the internal awards.

"We are lucky enough to be selling a lot of the land in Lennox Head so that increases your numbers quiet a lot,” Mr Bordin said.

"The growth here is phenomenal,” he said.

"There are a lot of people trading in the area - either they are upsizing or downsizing, and a lot of new people moving to the area.

"I think what is happening with the land and land release is a really good thing for a lot of the young locals who are now able to afford to stay in Lennox.

"What I found when I was here straight after school was Lennox was capped and there were no new land releases.

"Now with a lot of that land released the majority of the purchases up there are first home buyers and so they can stay in the area and raise their families where they grew up.”

Mr Bordin said they were also seeing several agents moving from metro areas to the Northern Rivers and establishing their business's up here.

"It is good for the industry and improves the standard of the industry across the board and I think that is what we are seeing across all industries in the area.”

Top 7 tips:

1) Getting financing organised. The more prepared someone is getting the finances in order the better position they will be in to act quickly when they find something they want to buy.

2) Having a good business relationship with a conveyancer or solicitor in the area.

3) Being aware of what you want and where you want to buy so when it does come up you know what the prices are that have been achieved around it.

4) Having a good relationship with local agents so that you hear about listings before they hit the open market.

5) Keep an eye on what sold on the websites but don't compare prices with something that has been sitting on the market for a long time, rather what has been just traded.

6) At the moment, the trend is open plan living and walking distance to amenities.

7) Know the process from a contractual point of view - for instance just because you had an offer accepted on a property doesn't mean it is yours until the contracts have been exchanged.