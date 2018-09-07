Why this nursing home had a visit from snakes and rabbits

Adventist Aged Care residents enjoyed being the first facility in the Northern Rivers to get a visit from the Macadamia Castle animals.

HELPING to fill the void of no longer owning animals, The Macadamia Castle has launched a new service - bringing animals to seniors in the Northern Rivers.

The service is directed towards residents of selected aged care facilities who were no longer able to leave the centre for long periods of time.

During a nursing home visit, the Macadamia Castle Keepers deliver a talk on reptiles including lizards and snakes and conservation in the local area. Residents are able to touch the animals and ask questions of the Keepers.

They then provide a handling session with guinea pigs, rabbits, chicks and work with the centre on what they think the residents will be comfortable with and enjoy most.

In consultation with a recent visiting senior group, the Macadamia Castle trialled the new service, delivering the animal park experience to the aged care facility to Adventist Aged Care in Alstonville.

Lifestyle Coordinator, Alstonville Adventist Aged Care Leah Fraser said it was fantastic morning.

"To see so many smiles bought a tear to my eye thank you so much,” Ms Fraser said.

Park manager Tony Gilding said the visit was such a successful exercise they decided to deliver it as a permanent service.

"There are already four new bookings coming up in Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads, Coraki and Lismore,” Mr Gilding said.

"When we chatted to Lifestyle Coordinators at the centres, we were told when residents first come into care, the two things they missed the most were their animals and their gardens

"We knew there was a lot of documented evidence about the benefits of animal therapy programs and we knew what was really important when people are admitted to residential aged care is that there is a connectedness to what they have done previously and to the community in general”.

Animal Assisted Therapy is a form of treatment designed to improve a person's social, emotional or cognitive functioning and has been found to reduce anxiety, stimulate happy memories, reduce blood pressure and stimulate social interaction.

To find out more about this program contact Lorissa Barrett at events@macadamiacastle.com.au or call 02 6687 8432.