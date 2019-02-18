Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head.
Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head. Susanna Freymark
Whats On

Why this long running event has been cancelled

by Susanna Freymark
18th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE will be no Beef Meets Reef at Evans Head this year.

During the Beef Week Festival in Casino in the last week of May, Evans Head usually holds a street parade and a day of fun, with tug of wars, buskers, children's entertainment and a whole lot more.

The highlight of Beef Meets Reef was the street parade.

The Evans Head Business and Community Chamber announced the change and plan to spend the next three months developing a new signature event for the coastal village and will be consulting with the community.

The development process has begun with initial discussions with Destination North Coast and Richmond Valley Council in regards to funding opportunities.

 

Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head.
Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head. Susanna Freymark

The Chamber successfully staged Beef Meets Reef at Evans Head as part of Beef Week for the last eight years.

"The lack of support and resources for the event meant the EHBCC could not reach its objectives of attracting people to our village and raise the awareness of the Richmond Valley," Chamber president Rachel Arthur said.

"Working now with a clean page we can develop a unique event for Evans Head that will be sustainable, have significant tourism and cultural benefits for our members and the community."

 

Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head
Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head Susanna Freymark

The Chamber is considering a range of concepts and recruiting new partners for a new signature event, if you would like to be involved please contact the Chamber.

beef meets reef beef week evans head northern rivers nsw events
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Touch-and-go on fire front

    premium_icon Touch-and-go on fire front

    News "CONDITIONS are predicted to worsen around next Tuesday so we will be back-burning ahead of the hot and windy weather expected then.”

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    First it was plants, now thieves steal water cubes

    premium_icon First it was plants, now thieves steal water cubes

    Crime Landcare group condemn thieves' ongoing attacks on resources

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
    Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    premium_icon Farmer left a fortune for Coraki's hospital

    News Farmer left in his will most of his savings towards a hospital.

    How many police have been promised for North Coast

    premium_icon How many police have been promised for North Coast

    News Labor promises to hire new officers for region

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:00 AM