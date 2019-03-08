Menu
Lismore Electorate Office officials drawing the order of the Lismore ballot paper.
Why this is the most boring election ever

David Kirkpatrick
8th Mar 2019 9:00 AM
WITHOUT CSG as the one galvanising issue across the Northern Rivers, this NSW election campaign is shaping up as one of the dullest contests on record.

We all know CSG was the issue that got the Nats kicked out of seat of Ballina in 2015 and came within a few thousand votes of unseating Thomas George in Lismore.

But there isn't that one cut-through issue this time around.

Instead candidates, ministers, shadow ministers, ex leaders etc etc are falling over themselves to come to the North Coast to make announcements that are forgotten almost as soon as they say them.

It's dull, dry and boring.

And you, the readers, are not buying it either. I know, because I am watching the page views on our political stories online.

Some of the issues bubbling away include: Which party is going to fund our huge backlog of roads maintenance; which party has got the better plan to clean up the Richmond River; who can turn the Northern Rivers into a 'food bowl' to rival Tasmania; which climate policy will turn this region into a renewable powerhouse and can we have coherent public transport plan AND a rail trail at the same time?

