Why this influential woman didn't make our top 50 list

Esther Rockett (centre) leaves Sydney Supreme Court with solicitor Stewart O'Connell and barrister Tom Molomby after a December, 2018 hearing in the defamation case brought against her by Universal Medicine leader Serge Benhayon. Liana Turner

SHE'S arguably had a significant influence on the Northern Rivers in the past year.

But there's a simple reason Esther Rockett can't be featured on in our upcoming series of the region's 50 most influential women.

Serge Benhayon, the founder of a multi-million dollar "complementary health" business Universal Medicine, sued Ms Rockett for defamation in 2015.

But the vast majority of imputations Ms Rockett made against him were found to be true by a jury in the Supreme Court trial.

This included statements that he was "the leader of a socially harmful cult", a "charlatan", that UM "preys on cancer patients" and dozens more.

The court awarded costs in Ms Rockett's favour, which she says have been paid to a tune of $1.2 million.

In March, she gave a standing-room-only talk at Lismore Workers Club detailing some of the workings of Universal Medicine and calling on the community to take any action on the matter into their own hands.

Since the verdict was handed down, NSW Health distanced itself from UM and the HCCC is undertaking an investigation into alleged ethics breaches of non-registered health professionals associated with the group.

Despite this, Ms Rockett can't feature in our upcoming series on the Northern Rivers' 50 most influential women as she's no longer living in the region and this is one of the key criteria.

Ms Rockett, previously of the Byron Bay region, has moved away from the district since the court case.

