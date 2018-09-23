Menu
Ben Franklin MLC with Tintenbar Hall Committee Members Sheila Aveling and Jenny Francis alongside members of the Taekwon-do club who train in the Hall
Why this community hall is drawing overseas weddings

Liana Turner
by
23rd Sep 2018 2:00 AM
NESTLED in the hills behind Lennox Head, it's a serene place loved by locals.

But the Tintenbar Hall has also been drawing attention from couples looking to have a destination wedding.

The Hall's secretary Sheila Aveling said they'd had couples from England, the US, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Winnipeg interested in the hall for their special day.

"We've probably had seven or eight weddings from overseas,” Ms Aveling said.

She said the natural beauty around the hall - put on show with their large deck built a few years ago - was a big drawcard for those tying the knot.

"It's very serene and it's in a nice bush setting,” she said.

"We work hard on the gardens.

"We put a huge verandah on it probably six years ago.

"It's a really great area.”

The hall was moved from its original location behind the Tintenbar shop in 1905.

Ms Aveling said the small committee worked hard to keep it in good condition, and all renovations have been in keeping with its historic style.

In addition to a new floor recently installed in the hall, the State Government has this week announced almost $10,000 for new steps.

"We've had a lot of springwater coming under the hall, and it's been undermining the foundations of the steps,” she said.

"So they've actually been cracking.”

She said they had put in a new drain to stop the water flow, but the steps had already been damaged.

With 11 groups using the hall on a regular basis, she was it was "very important” to fic this.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the State Government had allocated $9200 for the hall's steps to be fixed.

"Sheila came to me and said they had some real issues with the steps there,” Mr Franklin said.

"In my mind, community halls are ... the absolute heart and soul of the community.

"They literally host everything.

"We're in a good economic position in NSW at the moment and I want those benefits to flow to those people on the ground.

"To me, the Tintenbar Hall is exactly the thing we should be supporting.”

