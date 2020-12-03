Why this club is the ‘envy of many other croquet clubs’

Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club is happy to be getting back to their croquet after a prolonged break.

FIRST there was the COVID-19 shutdown, and then they were closed for six weeks ‒ yes, six weeks ‒ for essential lawn maintenance.

But the Ballina Cherry Street Croquet Club is now happy to be getting back to their croquet after a prolonged break.

The lawn work was managed by Cherry Street Sports Club, and has made the lawns the "envy of many other croquet clubs".

Publicity officer Norma Watts said the members had not been idle during the shutdown period.

"Our club was well represented in state and interstate competitions," she said.

"During October, David Scott and Ray Chapman competed at Pine Rivers Club in Brisbane in the Queensland State Ricochet Championship, finishing top of their block winning all five games.

"Unfortunately, the final game was halted by a storm, with the sudden finish going to their opponents.

"Greg Porter played in the Queensland State Golf Championship div 2, and won all five games on the first day, but then two of the five on the second day with an overall score of 7-10. A great effort by all and well done.

"David Scott has this month gone on to win the NSW Beryl Chambers Memorial State Association Handicap Finals at Tempe, Sydney ‒ a great achievement.

"David is now to play in the State Golf Selectors Invitation Tournament, to be held in Newcastle, December 5-6.

"Our club is proud to have such skilled players doing so well in all three styles."

Coaching of new players has new recommenced at the club.

It is held on Thursdays, 4-6pm.

Phone Ray Chapman on 0439 540 251 or email: cherrystreetcroquet@gmail.com.