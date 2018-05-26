Why this 60 year old pie shop is still one of the best

Bowens Pies & Bakery owners Tracey And Allan Foster love providing customers with their favourite pies.

WHEN it comes to pies, it seems the Northern Rivers is spoilt for choice.

And when you ask someone to nominate their favourite pie shop, there's no stopping our readers who were vocal in their choice of best bakers.

We proposed this question to The Northern Star's Facebook readers on May 23, and boy, did they let us know - by 1:30pm today, there were dozens of comment naming their beloved venues and pie types.

One outlet named in dispatches was Bowen's Pies an Bakery in South Lismore.

When The Northern Star's intrepid pie reporters turned up at 101 Union St, South Lismore, co-owners Tracy and Alan Foster were busy taking orders and talking to their regular customers.

Ms Foster born into the pie trade at her parents' South Lismore pie and cake shop, Bowen's Pies and Bakery, which they started more than six decades ago in 1949.

Ms Foster grew up helping out in the kitchen and learned all aspects of putting together the perfect pie, until her mum sold the business in 1986.

"My dad was a pastry cook and he and my mum decided to buy the bakery," she said.

"But mum said we'll have to do something about the pies, because they are terrible."

Whatever her parents did, it must have worked because the same recipes they devised are still amongst the most popular on the Bowen's chalkboard.

"We bought the business in 2013," Ms Foster said.

"Beef pie and peas and pie and potato are very popular," she said.

Mr Foster said they saw many customers every day who dropped in for their breakfast, smoko or lunchtime treats.

He said many of their customers had been coming for years and helped them out when the floods devastated the shop in 2017.

In fact, while their photo was being outside taken for this story, Mr Foster asked a customer to answer the shop phone.

It's that kind of place.

Some of the comments on Facebook regarding Bowen's Pies:

Tye Porter "Bowens Pies Union St South Lismore. Been eating them since the 1970s."

Troy Hofmeier "Bowens pies south Lismore best in the Northern Rivers."

Adele Morschel "Bowen's cake shop hands down."