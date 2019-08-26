Why these five Richmond Valley women inspire others

THE women listed here are wonderful in many ways.

Most importantly they influence the lives of others and inspire purpose and passion.

They all live or work in the Richmond Valley.

They are country women making where we live a better place.

Let is know if you agree or if there is someone important we have missed.

We have chosen 20 women- here are five of them.

ANGELA JONES

Angela Jones from Richmond Valley Council.

AS director of infrastructure and environment at Richmond Valley Council, Angela Jones is one of those women who followed her instincts, detours included, and chartered her own course.

While studying at university in Armidale, her lecturer suggested local government as a place to nurture her interest in planning. Angela volunteered at Lismore City Council for three months and was quickly offered a job as a Development Assessment Planner becoming the only female in this department.

She undertook further studies in urban and regional planning that helped refine her management skills equipping her with the ability to lead, communicate and inspire, as well as develop her financial and critical thinking skills.

In 2006 Angela became manager of Planning and Development for seven years. In 2013 she was appointed Manager of Infrastructure Services.

After 18 months she became director of Infrastructure and Environment responsible for land use planning and asset management departments, as well as customer service, with a workforce of 200 employees reporting to her. As a female leader, Angela said women could offer a different perspective through caring, nurturing and fostering a sense of inclusion in their staff.

"I think it makes a happier and more productive workforce," she said.

BRENDA ARMFIELD

Brenda Armfield leads the Beef Week Parade in Casino. Susanna Freymark

YOU hear Brenda Armfield before you see her. With a loudhailer in her hand, and a big voice, her message is boomed around the streets of Casino from her beloved lime green Mini Moke.

Brenda is Ms Casino and she loves the town deeply. Whether she is spruiking Beef Week or the Truck Show, she is a communicator in the most entertaining way.

She throws colourful balloons to children and shouts out to each shop as the Moke cruises the streets.

Once Richmond Valley Council asked her to inform people about the lack of power and the only way they could get the message out was by using Brenda and her loud hailer in the Moke.

At every function, you'll see Brenda in the background, buttering hundreds of slices of bread. She loves to promote her hometown in the most unique way and is creating generations who come to town just to see Brenda.

Her joy is in making people laugh and with a background in vaudeville and appearances on the Don Lane Show, she knows exactly how to do it.

EILEEN BYERS

Indigenous Marathon Foundation runner Eileen Byers with Jerry Byers, and Vincent Roberts at Queen Elizabeth Park. Susanna Freymark

FROM Casino to competing in the world's largest marathon Bundjalung woman Eileen Byers completed the 42km race in six hours and 11 minutes, an achievement she will hold with her for a lifetime.

She joined nine other young Australians from the Indigenous Marathon Foundation among 50,000 competitors who ran in the 2015 New York Marathon. Training for the marathon is an experience that has changed Eileen's life. She believes it was her life story that got her through to the starting line.

"During the one-on-one interview (the coach) asked why I wanted to be part of the Indigenous Marathon Foundation team," she said. "I told him everything - the drinking, the smoking, the unemployment, the teenage mum, being unfit, overweight, my learning problems - being over it all, over my life and wanting a change.

Eileen continues to focus on her fitness, inspiring others to seek a better life.

HELEN TRUSTUM

Helen Trustum has been running the Bentley Art Prize for 12 years. Susanna Freymark

HELEN Trustum is not a woman you say no to.

The Bentley cattle farmer has such a warm enthusiasm for life and her community.

Well known for running the Bentley Art Show for 14 years, she has many other strings to her bow.

She has written countless books including the The Trustum Family, In and Around Bentley, Casino Show - 100 years, On the Cream Run, Old Time Country Halls, Sale O Sale O and others. Her publications preserve the history of the area.

Spending 45 years breeding charolais, she is a Life Member of the Charolais Society, Casino Show Society and the Royal Australian Historical Society.

She was Australia Day Richmond River Citizen of the Year in 1986, International Woman of the Year in 2011 and was awarded the Centenary of Federation Medal in 2003

Helen was then named a Commonwealth Living Treasure in 2018 and those in and around Bentley would certainly agree.

KELLIE HANDFORD

Kellie Handford.

ONE of Kelli Handford's favourite sayings is: "People will forget what you say and even what you do - but they never forget how you made them feel."

Kellie believes focussed fitness makes people feel better.

"When they feel better, they do better. Our families feel this and 'this' flows into our community," she said.

Kellie was selected by Fitness Australia and awarded Student of the Year in 2017 amongst a pool of 3000 applicants.

She started BodyWorx Fitness and has worked closely with veterans.

She is involved in the Casino community through Casino Pony Club, Casino Show Society, Casino Bulls Rugby Union, Casino Fun Run, Bonalbo Show Society and the Far North Coast Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society.