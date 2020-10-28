Why these 6 Lismore houses will be protected

SIX houses will be added to the Lismore Health Precinct Heritage Review.

On Monday, the council voted unanimously to add six houses and two sets of trees to the Lismore Local Environment Plan.

These six houses were whittled down from an original list of 31 items which were identified as having potential local significance.

The Lismore Health Precinct Heritage Review, commissioned in 2017, shows that most houses were added to list as a result of exulting particular architectural features which were deemed unique.

90 Diadem St Lismore

The review recognises the house as “a fine example of an early federation (1900s), single storey weatherboard clad cottage representative of a township housing type.”

It currently serves as the base for a nephrologist, which specialises in kidney diseases, renal transplantation and hypertension management.

62 Diadem St Lismore

Standing out from the cluster of houses on Diadem St with its prominent signage, ‘The Laurels’ house was home to William Lockett who settled in Lismore in 1874 and was a prominent member of the local community serving as an alderman and twice as mayor.

The property currently houses North Coast Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

136 Laurel Ave Lismore

This property once belonged to a local family known as the Hensleys who were employed as local couriers in the area. The sheds on the property are thought to be linked with their courier jobs. HJ Hensley was president of the Lismore Jockey Club.

The house is currently private property, last sold in March 1997.

54 Uralba St Lismore

This property once belonged to Otto Meurer, who led an active life as a president of the Lismore Turf Club, member of the Lismore Bowling Club and a businessman who propertied a tobacconist/hairdresser business.

42 Uralba St Lismore

This property was previously protected under the LEP 1992 but was not included under the revised LEP 2012.

It was added as a place of local significance under the Heritage Review due to federation/early Victorian stylings.

47 Uralba St Lismore

According to the report, the local significance for this property derives from it being “one of the first houses designed by DG Board, son of prominent Lismore Architect Colonel FJ Board, and makes positive contribution to Uralba St.”

Realestate.com values the property between $275,000 – $375,000.