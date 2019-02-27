Why there’s no room for judgment in heartbreaking tragedy

An upset resident of Hermit Park after days of being flooded in without power. Photo: Lachie Millard

DURING the recent floods, the Townsville spirit shone bright as neighbours helped neighbours, emergency services, the Australian Defence Force and city council workers all leapt into action to keep residents safe.

The disaster brought out the best in so many people and that goodwill and mateship has continued throughout the clean up.

That sense of community was again witnessed on Monday night when hundreds of locals took to the streets to look for two little boys, aged 3 and 5, who had gone missing.

The choppers circled overhead late into the night and residents held onto hope that the worst thing that could have happened was for that these little boys were very scared and hungry and lost.

Early yesterday morning everyone's worst fears were realised when these tiny bodies were found on the banks of the Ross River.

Bodies of the two boys who went missing in Cranbrook, Townsville, were found in the Ross River. Lauren Brennan leaves flowers by the scene. Picture: Alix Sweeney

It's impossible to comprehend how two innocent lives can be snatched away so soon.

It's challenging not to think: what if it were my child or my nephew or my friend's son?

Most mothers of boys would see glimpses of their own sons in the way their mother describes them.

They were inseparable adventurers. Together even in death.

What is important is that the community continue to maintain the sense of compassion and support that has guided us through the toughest of times.

So many of us have lost possessions or homes, but so much of that pales into insignificance when we see loss of innocent lives.

Few other emotions - in particular anger and judgment - serve any purpose when the consequences are so tragic and so heartbreaking.

From those who helped look for the children to those who today paid their respects by laying flowers at the site or those who posted messages of support online, your empathy and kindness is so important for this family which has suffered an unfathomable loss.

Our thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of these children and we can only hope the community rallies to support you through this heartbreaking tragedy.