Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aydin Christopher Brown, also known as Aiden Christopher Brown.
Aydin Christopher Brown, also known as Aiden Christopher Brown.
Crime

Why there will be a two-month delay in drug supply case

liana walker
20th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Nimbin man accused of supplying and manufacturing prohibited drugs after allegedly committing an aggravated break and enter has been granted a lengthy delay in his case.

Aiden Christopher Brown, also referred to as Aydin Brown, had his case mentioned in Tweed Heads Local Court on April 16.

The 33-year-old faces charges of remaining on enclosed lands without a lawful excuse, possessing a prohibited drug and aggravated break and enter with intent knowing the person there with the intention to stalk and intimidate.

Police allege the aggravated break and enter charge occurred in a Yagoona home where he‘d previously been living as part of his bail conditions.

He allegedly broke into the home while others were sleeping and made threats, court documents revealed.

In court the defence requested an eight-week adjournment as their office had only just been granted Legal Aid.

She said they were awaiting a brief of evidence which they were advised was “quite large”.

The case was adjourned to June 18 for charge certification.

northern rivers court northern rivers crime news tweed heads crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bright flashes, ‘fireballs’ expected in our skies this week

        Premium Content Bright flashes, ‘fireballs’ expected in our skies this week

        News Many people have already reported bright flashes over the Northern Rivers, and there’s more to come.

        Fake cop in court for ‘frightening’ harassment of neighbour

        Premium Content Fake cop in court for ‘frightening’ harassment of neighbour

        Crime After stalking and intimidating her, he pretended to be a cop

        Parkway Drive drummer tells Netflix to ditch Byron Baes

        Premium Content Parkway Drive drummer tells Netflix to ditch Byron Baes

        News PHOTOS: High profile locals want Netflix show to be scrapped

        Cerebral palsy sufferer describes career change as ‘amazing’

        Premium Content Cerebral palsy sufferer describes career change as ‘amazing’

        Community How one woman’s incredible story is now helping other NDIS participants on the road...

        • 20th Apr 2021 12:00 PM