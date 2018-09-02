Why the solar train is shutting down for 6 days

The Byron Bay solar train service will be suspended for six days for track maintenance.

THE Byron Bay Solar Train will not be operating for six days from September 10-15, to allow for scheduled maintenance.

To level out the line, a track mounted excavator with a tamping head will progressively lift the track and sleepers and repack the ballast.

The work will be undertaken between the hours of 7am and 5pm.

Nearby residents have been warned there "will be some noise along the rail corridor”.

But development director for Byron Bay Railroad Company, Jeremy Holmes, said they would be using a "much quieter machine that those previously used”.

"We will move down the line as we work on about 500 metres of the rail corridor each day,” he said.

"We apologise for the disruption to the service and the inconvenience to our neighbours in the rail corridor.

"We will be back up and running on Sunday, September 16.”

The Byron Bay Train operates seven days a week between the North Beach Station at the end of Bayshore Drive and the Byron Beach Platform at the level crossing on Shirley Street.

There is an hourly return service from 10am to 5pm, with an additional lunch time return service at 12.30pm.

From September 28 two Friday and Saturday evening return services will be added for the warmer months.

These will depart the North Beach Station at 6pm and 7pm and depart the Byron Beach Platform at 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

For further information including timetable updates visit www.byronbaytrain.com.au